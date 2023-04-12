The Mariners selected McCaughan's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

McCaughan will provide Seattle with some extra length out of the bullpen in Wednesday's series finale with the Cubs after the Mariners needed three relievers to cover the final 5.2 innings of Tuesday's 14-9 loss. Seattle designated Brennan Bernardino for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for McCaughan.

