Mariners' Dee Gordon: Exits after errant pickoff throw

Gordon exited Monday's win over the Rangers in the top of the third inning after being struck in the back by an Adrian Sampson pickoff attempt in the bottom half of the second, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The veteran appeared to be in discomfort after getting back to his feet following his dive back to first base, but he was still able to finish out the frame. However, the pain may have worsened between innings, as it was Dylan Moore, and not Gordon, at second base to start the third. Gordon should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's contest versus the Rangers.