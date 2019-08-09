Mariners' Dee Gordon: Nearing return to action

Gordon (quadriceps) will be examined by the team doctor Friday to determine whether he's ready to begin a rehab assignment, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Assuming his visit with the doctor goes well, Gordon should be cleared to either embark on a rehab stint or even return from the shelf. He's been on the injured list since July 23 due to a strained left quad.

