Moore (oblique) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, the team's official site reports.

The valued utility player has been inching closer to game action, but the Mariners have remained cautious with him with an eye on having him available for the bulk of the season. Manager Scott Servais noted Moore's expected rehab assignment timetable is at least five games, considering he never had an opportunity to play in Cactus League games after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 left oblique strain.