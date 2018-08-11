Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Nails down 44th save

Diaz struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 44th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Astros.

The 24-year-old closer just keeps rolling. Diaz has now converted 25 straight save chances, with his last blown save coming more than two months ago, and his 2.05 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 15.2 K/9 on the year mark him as one of the game's elite ninth-inning options.