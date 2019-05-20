Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Stays hot in win
Encarnacion went 3-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Twins on Sunday.
The slugger capped off a red-hot series with his second consecutive three-hit effort. Encarnacion went into the four-game set mired in a 1-for-21 slump, but he snapped out of it in sensational fashion with a 9-for-15 tally against the Twins that included two doubles, Sunday's homer, five RBI, a walk and three runs. Encarnacion boosted his season average 36 points to .255 with his torrid stretch, and his 33 RBI check in second only to Domingo Santana on the Mariners.
