Suarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Twins.

Suarez homered for the second game in a row, giving him five homers in July. The third baseman is up to 13 long balls, 56 RBI, 39 runs scored and a stolen base while slashing .226/.325/.387 through 94 contests overall. While Suarez continues to struggle to hit for average, he's starting to make a breakthrough in the power department while occupying a spot in the middle of the Mariners' lineup, though he was bumped up to the No. 2 hole with Julio Rodriguez resting Tuesday.