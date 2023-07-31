Suarez went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The veteran slugger extended his RBI streak to five games with his ninth-inning single that plated J.P. Crawford. Suarez went hitless over his first three games following the All-Star break, but he's bounced back to compile five extra-base hits (two doubles, three home runs) and 12 RBI over his subsequent 13 games.