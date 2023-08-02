Suarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Suarez opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and added a two-run blast in the fifth. The third baseman has tallied 10 RBI over his last seven contests, though he snapped an 11-game homer drought Tuesday. For the season, he's at a .229/.322/.388 slash line with 15 long balls, 68 RBI, 43 runs scored and a stolen base over 107 contests.