Suarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

Suarez's seventh-inning blast put the Mariners up 7-3, and they'd need all of the extra cushion to maintain the lead. The third baseman slumped around the All-Star break, going 0-for-12 with seven walks and eight strikeouts over his previous five games. He's up to 12 homers, 54 RBI, 38 runs scored, a stolen base and a .225/.323/.378 slash line through 93 contests.