Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Suarez homered for the third straight game, and he's now swatted six of his 14 homers this season during July. The third baseman is still slugging just .394 on the year, his lowest mark since his rookie year in 2014, but he's certainly trending in the right direction. He's added 58 RBI, 40 runs scored, a stolen base and 15 doubles while batting .226 through 95 contests.