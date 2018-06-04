Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Puts up vintage performance
Hernandez (6-4) got the win against the Rays on Sunday, scattering five hits over eight innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Mariners topped Tampa Bay 2-1.
It was just like old times for the veteran right-hander, who turned in a throwback performance in baffling the Rays on 106 pitches over his eight innings. His 5.33 ERA on the season still isn't pretty, and he's clearly not the dominating force on the mound he once was, but Hernandez has done a good job eating up innings for Seattle this season, and his 62:29 K:BB is also still a respectable number. He also could continue to be a solid source of wins pitching on a surprising Mariners team that is now 37-22 on the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Yields five more runs in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows four earned runs•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Gives up three earned to Tigers•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Picks up fifth win despite shaky performance•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows five runs in loss to Angels•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows five runs in loss to Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...