Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Puts up vintage performance

Hernandez (6-4) got the win against the Rays on Sunday, scattering five hits over eight innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Mariners topped Tampa Bay 2-1.

It was just like old times for the veteran right-hander, who turned in a throwback performance in baffling the Rays on 106 pitches over his eight innings. His 5.33 ERA on the season still isn't pretty, and he's clearly not the dominating force on the mound he once was, but Hernandez has done a good job eating up innings for Seattle this season, and his 62:29 K:BB is also still a respectable number. He also could continue to be a solid source of wins pitching on a surprising Mariners team that is now 37-22 on the season.