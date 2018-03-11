Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Ups throwing distance to 150 feet
Hernandez (forearm) expanded his throwing distance off flat ground from 120 to 150 feet Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Assuming Hernandez comes out of the long-toss workout with no renewed soreness in his bruised right forearm, he could be cleared to throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday. After Hernandez completes a side session or two, Mariners manager Scott Servais said the right-hander could be cleared to pitch either a simulated or Cactus League game, according to Greg Johns of MLB.com.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Extends throwing program Saturday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Time running short for Opening Day•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: More aggressive throwing session Thursday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Takes another step Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Will play catch again Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.