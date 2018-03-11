Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Ups throwing distance to 150 feet

Hernandez (forearm) expanded his throwing distance off flat ground from 120 to 150 feet Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Assuming Hernandez comes out of the long-toss workout with no renewed soreness in his bruised right forearm, he could be cleared to throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday. After Hernandez completes a side session or two, Mariners manager Scott Servais said the right-hander could be cleared to pitch either a simulated or Cactus League game, according to Greg Johns of MLB.com.