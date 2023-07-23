Campbell (1-0), promoted from Double-A Arkansas earlier in the day, got the win against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing a hit and a walk while also hitting a batter over one-third of an inning.

The right-hander extended his career-opening scoreless appearance streak to four games with Saturday's eventful outing, which saw him escape a jam largely of his own making in the seventh by getting George Springer to ground out into an inning-ending fielder's choice. Campbell then became the pitcher of record when the Mariners mounted a five-run rally in the home half of the frame, affording him delayed gratification for what had been an impressive first 3.2 scoreless innings of his career over three appearances before a brief demotion Wednesday.