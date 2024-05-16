Crawford (oblique) was removed from his rehab game at Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday after getting hit in the hand by a pitch.

Crawford was visibly in pain after taking a 90-mph fastball off his right hand/wrist and was immediately taken out of the game by a trainer. He has been working his way back from a right oblique strain he suffered in late April, and Wednesday was expected to be his final appearance in the minors before rejoining the Mariners for their weekend series in Baltimore. However, the 29-year-old shortstop's return may be postponed if the damage to his hand proves to be significant.