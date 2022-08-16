Crawford went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles and a walk in a win over the Angels on Monday.

The veteran shortstop snapped a 1-1 tie with his third-inning knock, which drove home Jesse Winker, and he added another timely single in the ninth inning to cap off Seattle's wild four-run rally. Crawford now has three straight two-hit efforts and boasts an impressive .282 average and .370 on-base percentage over the 46 plate appearances covering his last 11 games.