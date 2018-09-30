Mariners' James Paxton: Six strong innings
Paxton allowed one earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out nine across six innings Saturday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Paxton threw 91 pitches in his final start of the season, and pitched at least six innings for only the second time across his last six starts. Despite performing unevenly since the All-Star break, Paxton pitched a career-high 160.1 innings while also surpassing 200 strikeouts for the first time.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Final start confirmed•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Throws 71 pitches•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Will be on pitch count Monday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Feels 'ready to go' after bullpen•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Could start Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....