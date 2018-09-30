Mariners' James Paxton: Six strong innings

Paxton allowed one earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out nine across six innings Saturday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Paxton threw 91 pitches in his final start of the season, and pitched at least six innings for only the second time across his last six starts. Despite performing unevenly since the All-Star break, Paxton pitched a career-high 160.1 innings while also surpassing 200 strikeouts for the first time.