Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Fans eight in rough start
Sheffield allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out eight in the win over the White Sox.
Sheffield had allowed just one run in 11 innings this month but couldn't find similar results Sunday. He cruised through four scoreless frames before getting hammered in the fifth for all six runs he allowed. On the bright side, the eight-strikeout performance sets a new career-best for the rookie southpaw. He'll carry a 5.40 ERA into Saturday's matchup in Baltimore.
