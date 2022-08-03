Gilbert did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking four across 5.1 innings.

Gilbert was not sharp in Tuesday's game, throwing 53 of 89 pitches for strikes. It was the second time this season where Gilbert finished a game with more walks than strikeouts. The young righty has now allowed 16 home runs across 128.1 innings after three balls left the park in his matchup with the Yankees. He is tied for seventh most home runs allowed among qualified starters. Despite that, Gilbert still has a 3.09 ERA, a 10-4 record and 10 quality starts this year.