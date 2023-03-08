Castillo has allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batsman while recording six strikeouts across 4.1 innings during his first two Cactus League starts.

Castillo, who opted to forgo pitching for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic to instead go through his first full spring training with the Mariners, is getting a decent amount of work in thus far. The right-hander only worked up to 22 pitches in his most recent start Monday against the Cubs, however, so he's likely to see a notable bump in workload in his next start.