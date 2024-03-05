Urias (shoulder) is starting at third base and batting seventh for the Mariners in Tuesday's Cactus League contest against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Urias has started some games at designated hitter, but this is his first time playing the field this spring as he comes back from right shoulder soreness. There had been some concern that the infielder might not be ready in time for Opening Day, but with more than three weeks until that date, Urias should be fine for March 28 if he can avoid setbacks.