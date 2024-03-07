Urias made his spring debut on defense in the Mariners' Cactus League loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, going 0-for-1 and playing three innings.

Urias' ability to play the field was an important step, considering he's been dealing with right shoulder soreness and had therefore been limited to designated hitter duties over his first three spring appearances. Now that he's been able to get on the diamond, the next step for the 26-year-old is to get his bat going -- he's gone just 1-for-6 with an RBI over his first four Cactus League contests.