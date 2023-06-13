Gonzales (forearm) will play catch for the third day in a row Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
"Very light, like nothing, no tension," Gonzales said. "So I'm not really putting a timeline on it. I'm day by day, obviously. I just want to take this slow because I don't want this to be something that lingers for sure." Gonzales will take a break from catch Wednesday before determining the next step in his rehab. He's working his way back from a flexor strain and there is no timetable for his return.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Diagnosed with flexor strain•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Undergoing testing on forearm•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Allows one run•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Rebounds for fourth win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Blown up by BoSox•