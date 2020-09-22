Gonzales (7-2) tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts in a win over the Astros on Monday.

Gonzales turned in a stellar performance Monday, and the Mariners' bats came alive in the seventh inning to give him a lead. The southpaw dropped his ERA to 3.06 with a 0.91 WHIP and 59:6 K:BB in 64.2 innings this season. Gonzales lines up for one more start in the regular season, which would be Sunday in Oakland.