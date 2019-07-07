Gonzales (10-7) pitched eight innings, allowing two runs on five hit and a walk. He struck out six and earned the win in a 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Gonzales found himself behind after a rough first inning, but the Mariners' bats took over in the fourth inning and the southpaw was able to keep the Athletics at bay in the later innings. Gonzales' 10 wins put him three shy of the mark he set in a breakout season last year. He's had success lately, winning five of his last six starts and pitching to a 2.89 ERA in that span. For the year, he's at a 4.24 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 114.2 innings with an 82:32 K:BB. Gonzales lines up to face the Angels on the road after the All-Star break.