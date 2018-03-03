Gonzales fired three scoreless innings in Friday's 4-2 Cactus League win over the Brewers, allowing three hits while recording four strikeouts.

Gonzales has now racked up eight strikeouts over five scoreless spring innings across two appearances, a particularly encouraging start for the former Cardinals first-round selection. Now almost two years removed from April 2016 Tommy John surgery, Gonzales is looking for a fresh start after posting a 6.08 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 40 innings last season between St. Louis and Seattle. Both Gonzales and the Mariners surely hope that the 11-game sample, which included eight starts, allowed the 26-year-old southpaw to shake off rust and progressively condition his surgically repaired elbow to the rigors of major-league pitching. As per Greg Johns of MLB.com, the stronger joint is already allowing Gonzales to work in an effective cutter alongside his changeup and curve this spring, helping lead to his early success.