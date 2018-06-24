Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Loses in Boston
Gonzales gave up five runs on seven hits and zero walks while striking out six across six innings Sunday in a 5-0 loss in Boston.
His season ERA had been below 4.00 from May 28 to June 19, but with this outing it is now back up over that mark at 4.04 through 16 starts. After giving up just six total earned runs in six starts from May 17 to June 13, facing teams like the Tigers, A's, Rangers and Rays (twice), he has now given up 11 earned runs over his last two starts on the road against the Red Sox and Yankees. While he is clearly a serviceable big-league starter, fantasy owners in mixed leagues would be wise to consider sitting or starting him based on matchups going forward. He has a favorable one on tap next weekend at home against the Royals.
