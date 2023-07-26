The Mariners transferred Gonzales (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Gonzales was initially placed on the 15-day IL on June 3 and hasn't even begun a rehab assignment yet, so he was already expected to miss more than 60 days before the Mariners made the transaction Wednesday. The move allowed the Mariners to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Trent Thornton, whom Seattle acquired via trade from Toronto.