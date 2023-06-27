Gonzales has been shut down for two weeks because of nerve issues in his elbow, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gonzales resumed throwing earlier this month, but he's hit another snag and can probably be ruled out through at least the end of July. The left-hander originally landed on the injured list June 3 due to a forearm flexor strain.
