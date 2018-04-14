Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Cranks third homer Friday
Haniger went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 7-4 win over the A's.
His three-run blast off Chris Hatcher in the seventh inning put the M's in the lead for good. Haniger has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, slashing .297/.426/.568 through 11 games with three homers and 12 RBI, but with Nelson Cruz (ankle) about to come off the disabled list, Haniger will get bumped out of the cleanup spot and potentially lose a few run-producing opportunities.
