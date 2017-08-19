Haniger (face) was activated from the disabled list and placed in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haniger has been out since the end of July while recovering from a facial laceration that was caused by a pitch to the face. The outfielder was able to partake in six minor-league outings over the last week, and appears ready to contribute for the Mariners moving forward. Haniger will slide into right field and bat sixth during Saturday's contest.