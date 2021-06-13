Sewald (2-2) failed to record an out and was tagged with the loss Saturday against Cleveland after giving up a run and a walk Saturday against Cleveland.
Sewald entered the bottom of the 10th inning with a 4-4 tie and an automatic runner in second base, and his outing didn't boost Seattle's chances of earning the victory -- he allowed a single to Amed Rosario and walked Jose Ramirez to load the bases with no outs. In fact, an error from Sewald himself allowed Harold Ramirez to score on a fielder's choice. As a result of his woeful outing, Sewald ended a streak of four straight scoreless appearances.
