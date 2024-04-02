Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sewald (oblique) played catch from 60 feet Monday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The right-hander suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain late in spring training, so the fact he's back to throwing just over a week later is an encouraging development. Sewald will need to progress to throwing long toss before moving onto bullpen sessions, so he shouldn't be expected to be activated when first eligible April 9.