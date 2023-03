Berroa was optioned Tuesday to Double-A Arkansas by the Mariners, SShannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Berroa impressed during the spring camp, but the right-hander was never a real option to make the Mariners out of spring training. The right-hander will be a part of the Arkansas rotation, and he has a chance to be a part of the Seattle staff before the end of 2023 with 2024 a more likely ETA.