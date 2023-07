Berroa was recalled from Double-A Arkansas on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Berroa has offered a mixed bag this season at Arkansas, posting a 2.93 ERA with 69 strikeouts over 46 innings but also 31 walks. Big strikeout totals and lots of free passes are nothing new for the hard-throwing right-hander, and the Mariners will be hoping the 23-year-old provides more of the former in his first big-league stint.