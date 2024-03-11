France, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in a Cactus League win over the Giants on Sunday, is now hitting .278 over eight Cactus League games.
France worked extensively on adjusting his hitting mechanics this offseason, but after lacing a double in his first at-bat of spring, he went 1-for-7 over his subsequent trio of contests. However, France now has a pair of two-hit efforts in his last three exhibitions and has reached safely in three straight, and he's driven all three of his spring runs in over the past five games.
