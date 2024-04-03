De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
De La Cruz finally got the Marlins on the scoreboard with a solo home run off Luis Garcia in the ninth but was otherwise held in check during a quiet offensive night. He's now recorded at least a hit in all six games to open up the season and Tuesday was his second straight with an extra-base knock.
