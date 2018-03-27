Marlins manager Don Mattingly named Smith the team's No. 2 starter heading into Opening Day, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com. Smith will make his first start Friday against the Cubs.

Smith entered spring training as an unlikely bet to crack the rotation, but he vaulted up the depth chart after multiple starting candidates were lost to injury during the Grapefruit League schedule and many more proved ineffective. With a 5.21 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 19 innings this spring, Smith was far from dominant himself, and his lack of success during a nine-outing sample with the Yankees last season doesn't offer much encouragement that he'll bring stability to the top half of the Miami rotation. It's probably safe to ignore him outside NL-only leagues for now.