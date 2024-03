The Marlins optioned Faucher to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Faucher had been projected to be a part of the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, but Miami's acquisition Wednesday of right-hander Burch Smith likely left Faucher on the outside looking in for a spot on the 26-man active roster. The 28-year-old right-hander should handle a key late-inning role with New Orleans and will look to impress at Triple-A with the hope of making his Miami debut at some point this season.