The Marlins recalled Faucher from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Faucher failed to make the Marlins' roster out of spring training, but he will now come up from the minors to provide Miami with some extra bullpen depth. The 28-year-old righty has given up three earned runs across 6.1 innings over four appearances in Triple-A and will likely be limited to low-leverage situations in the majors. Matt Andriese was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.