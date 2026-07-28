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Marlins' Calvin Faucher: Pockets fifth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Faucher (5-5) picked up the win Monday against the Phillies, walking one and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Miami was down 7-5 heading into the ninth, but after Faucher kept the game close in the top of the frame, his offense erupted for three runs off Philly closer Jhoan Duran to walk it off. Faucher has held the opposition off the board in seven of his 10 July appearances, but he's been tagged for a combined 10 runs in the other three, leaving him with a brutal 9.31 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB in 9.2 innings on the month.

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