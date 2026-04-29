Faucher earned the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers, working around three walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

After Pete Fairbanks (hand) landed on the IL on Tuesday, it was Faucher who got the second crack at the ninth-inning job Wednesday after Tyler Phillips picked up the save Tuesday night. It didn't come easy for the right-hander -- Faucher walked the bases loaded with one out, but he managed to induce a game-ending double play off the bat of Freddie Freeman to seal a one-run victory. The 30-year-old Faucher sports a 4.91 ERA with a 1.82 WHIP and 13:12 K:BB across 11 innings this season. He figures to share closing duties with Phillips and Anthony Bender while Fairbanks is sidelined.