Faucher (biceps) is scheduled to make a relief appearance in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Faucher, whom the Marlins acquired from Tampa Bay in November, closed the 2023 season on the 60-day injured list after developing right biceps tendinitis in mid-August. He hasn't faced any apparent limitations in spring training, however, as he'll be making his second Grapefruit League appearance Wednesday after he gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while retiring two batters in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals. Faucher projects to fill a middle-relief role out of the Miami bullpen.