Triple-A Durham placed Faucher on its 7-day injured list Tuesday with an unspecified injury.

Faucher has been a frequent mover between the Rays and Triple-A Durham in 2023, tossing 25.2 innings for the big club and 8.2 innings for the organization's top affiliate. Following his demotion to Durham on July 30, Faucher made just two relief appearances before hitting the shelf. The Rays haven't shed light on whether Faucher's injury is serious enough to end his season.