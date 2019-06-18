Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Not in lineup
Granderson is not starting Tuesday against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Granderson sits for the second time in three games despite all three coming against righties. His .179/.268/.348 season slash line certainly doesn't make a great case for a regular role, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to sit frequently in favor of younger bats. Austin Dean starts in left field Tuesday.
