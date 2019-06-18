Granderson is not starting Tuesday against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Granderson sits for the second time in three games despite all three coming against righties. His .179/.268/.348 season slash line certainly doesn't make a great case for a regular role, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to sit frequently in favor of younger bats. Austin Dean starts in left field Tuesday.

