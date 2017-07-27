Marlins' Dee Gordon: Hits first homer of 2017
Gordon went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Wednesday's win over Texas.
It was a rare power sighting from Gordon, and the second baseman has really caught fire of late with a 14-for-44 stretch at the dish over his past 10 games. Fantasy owners would love to see a little improvement to his .335 on-base percentage to enable more opportunities for stolen bases, but it's tough to complain about Gordon's second-ranked 36 swipes.
