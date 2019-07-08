Cooper went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

His blast off Chad Sobotka in the eighth inning tied the game at 3-3, but it was the only offense the Marlins could muster on the night. Cooper heads into the All-Star break slashing .306/.375/.473 through 51 games with eight homers and 31 RBI, and when he's been healthy, the 28-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in the Miami lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories