Cooper was hit in the right arm with a pitch and removed from Tuesday's contest with the Giants in the fifth inning, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Cooper was hit in the forearm/wrist with a 94.8 mph sinker from Sean Hjelle in the bottom of the fifth inning, leaving the contest after going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and the HBP. Bobby Dalbec replaced him at first base, batting seventh for Boston.
