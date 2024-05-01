Cooper was hit in the right arm with a pitch and removed from Tuesday's contest with the Giants in the fifth inning, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Cooper was hit in the forearm/wrist with a 94.8 mph sinker from Sean Hjelle in the bottom of the fifth inning, leaving the contest after going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and the HBP. Bobby Dalbec replaced him at first base, batting seventh for Boston.