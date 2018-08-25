Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Could be shut down for season
Cooper re-injured his wrist during his rehab assignment and could be shut down for the year, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper is heading back to Miami to be examined. He had seemed on track to potentially return before the end of the month, but it now appears likely that he'll be lucky to return before the end of the season.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Rehab assignment begins•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: May be out until September•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Heads to DL•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Battling wrist injury•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: On base three times in return from DL•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Reinstated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...