Cooper, who is not in the starting lineup Saturday, is experiencing some tightness in his calf, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

It's worth pointing out Cooper is evidently available to pinch hit, which would seem to suggest the injury isn't serious. The 28-year-old has started each of the past two contests but failed to record a hit in any of his six at-bats. Rosell Herrera will get the start Saturday and hit seventh in the order according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.